NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

18. Miami Dolphins

Oh boy do the Miami Dolphins have some things to figure out in the offseason. Yet again, QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and had to miss some time. Had he been able to play a full season, the Dolphins likely make the playoffs. But them getting into the playoffs is just about all this franchise will be able to do, at best, with their current QB situation.

Tua Tagovailoa is yet another good-not-great QB playing in a conference with future Hall of Famers at the position. Head coach Mike McDaniel also seems to be someone who falls into a similar category, and GM Chris Grier really hasn’t done himself many favors. Miami did pay Tagovailoa, so they’re stuck with him for a few years.

The 2025 NFL Offseason should hopefully be about finding a high-end franchise QB and improving in the trenches. This could allow the Dolphins to get back into playoff contention in 2025, but for the long-term, they should also have their eyes on an upgrade at QB.

They come in at no. 18 in our final power rankings of the 2024 NFL Season. Heck, if the New England Patriots make a leap in 2025, the Dolphins could finish third in the division.

17. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals won four games in 2023 and doubled their win total in 2024, so this team is getting close. Their main issue is just simply needing more talent on the roster, and it does seem like their QB, Kyler Murray, hasn’t really done enough to be more than a ‘good’ QB.

They were 6-4 at one point and did have a lead in the NFC West, so a few more pieces on either side of the ball could have this team in a great spot. I would not rule out the Cardinals from winning the NFC West outright in 2025.

GM Monti Ossenfort does need to hit this coming offseason out of the park if the Cardinals hope to take that next leap.