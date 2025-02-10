NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

16. Seattle Seahawks

It’s not everyday that a 10-win team in the NFL misses the playoffs, but that is kind of what you could expect when Geno Smith is your QB. Seattle has a good roster - they actually might have a very good roster, but they need multiple starting offensive linemen and a franchise QB.

First-year head coach Mike Macdonald clearly knows what he’s doing, but I just do not think he ideally wants to continue his head coaching career with Geno Smith under center. It will be interesting to see what the Seahawks do at this position. They also have some free agents to potentially bring back and could float WR DK Metcalf in trade talks.

The perfectly average team in the NFL, Seattle comes in at no. 16 in our final NFL power rankings.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Winning five games in a row to end the 2024 NFL Season was not enough for the Cincinnati Bengals to make the postseason. Read that sentence again…

It was a brutal defensive year for the Bengals and proves just how important it is to be competent on both sides of the ball. Cincy was 4-8 at one point and very much out of the mix. Well, the five wins in a row did allow them to finish with a winning record, but the Denver Broncos ended up winning just enough to earn that seventh seed in the AFC.

The Bengals have already brought in a new defensive coordinator in Al Golden, but the work does not stop there. They do have some contract uncertainty with players like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson, and Joe Burrow never seems to waste a chance to publicly speak about how he wants his receivers back.

Cincinnati is a cheap, outdated franchise, and some of that cheapness was on display in the form of a terrible defense in 2024. We’ll see how this team rebounds, if they even do. The Bengals come in at no. 15 in our final NFL power rankings.