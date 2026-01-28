NFL Power Rankings: Final starting QB rankings approaching the Super Bowl

24. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward played quite well over the last month of the 2025 NFL Season for the Tennessee Titans and might honestly be someone who could really break out in year two. Brian Daboll is now his offensive coordinator, and that is honestly one of the best hires they could have made.

Ward is going to play well in 2026 and should shoot up into the teens at some point next year.

23. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is another rookie QB that showed some nice things down the stretch in 2025 for the New Orleans Saints. If you told me Shough ended the 2026 season as the best QB in the NFC South, I'd absolutely believe you. The Saints really just need more offensive talent, but the infrastructure is there.

22. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones went 8-5 in 13 starts for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. Before he tore his Achilles, you did begin to see some chinks in the armor, as the old Daniel Jones began to come out, but he should be back in 2026 as Indy's starter, which is a fine solution.

21. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud has been throughly average since the start of 2024, an average does not win a lot in the NFL. Houston might soon have a major decision to make.

20. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers might be able to justify playing one more year in Pittsburgh since Mike McCarthy is the head coach, but he had a very average season last year, all things considered.

19. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson just wasn't his self in 2025 and is no. 19 in our QB rankings. Perhaps an offseason where he can simply get healthy, and a new coaching staff, can get Jackson back into his old ways.

18. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart has the goods, folks, but he has to learn how to protect himself. I believe John Harbaugh and his future coaching staff will get the most out of Dart.

17. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield had a down year, but the entire Buccaneers franchise did, so I'm not sure Mayfield was close to being the issue. He's been a prolific passer in this league before and should bounce back in 2026.