NFL Power Rankings: Final starting QB rankings approaching the Super Bowl

8. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold becomes the first QB from the legendary 2018 QB class to appear in a Super Bowl. Darnold did struggle with turnovers this year, but he also ended up elevating his game in the playoffs. He's inside the top 10 in our QB rankings.

7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Folks, Bo Nix has the goods, and if you can't see that, I really don't know what to tell you. Nix simply willed his team to victory down the stretch in 2025 on many occassions, and if the AFC title game was any indication, Nix covered up a lot on the Broncos' offense.

6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence really began to heat up near the end of the 2025 season and is actually a finalist for the MVP award. Statistically, his numbers were that of other QBs like Dak Prescott or Jared Goff, but if you slice his season in half, he was flat-out excellent down the stretch.

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen benefitted from an elite run game, but he still had great numbers and is an elite threat on the ground. He's no. 5 in our QB power rankings.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions went 9-8 this year and justs barely missed the playoffs. They collapsed a bit down the stretch, but it wasn't because of Goff. If that defense can just stay a bit healthier throughout the season, the Lions will win a ton of games. Goff's efficiency has been near the top of the NFL during most of his tenure with Detroit.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Thanks to a bottom-tier defense, Dak Prescott's amazing 2025 season went down the drain. As long as Dallas can get that defense to a league-average spot, they'll win double-digit games in 2026. Prescott is an excellent quarterback and put up some insane numbers this year.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is playing in the Super Bowl in just his second year in the NFL. It's truly amazing what he's been able to do in year two. Sure, the Patriots have had a very easy schedule, but all they've done with that schedule is precisely what great teams should be able to do. Maye hasn't been very good in the playoffs, but you have to remember that this is still a team playing with a bit of house money.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

It's hard to put anyone other than Matthew Stafford atop this list. He's likely going to runaway with the MVP award this year and threw a whopping 46 touchdowns. Despite the playoff loss in the NFC title game, this year absolutely helps Stafford's future Hall of Fame case, which is already rock-solid. Stafford is no. 1 in our QB power rankings.