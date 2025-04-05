NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC starting QBs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is an insanely efficient QB when he is on the field, but that's the problem. One of two left-handed starting QBs in the NFL, Tagovailoa is relatively average in the grand scheme of things and can both win games and lose games for the Miami Dolphins.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

I was extremely high on CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans entering the 2024 NFL Season, but the Texans really suffered from a poor offensive line and did not grow at all. Stroud is currently seventh in our QB power rankings but does have a path to shoot up a few slots as the 2025 NFL Season begins and progresses.

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been in the NFL since 2020 and has truly been the same exact QB in each year of his career. I do struggle to see how Herbert is thought of as being elite. If he wasn't tall and didn't have a rocket arm, would we be looking at him the way some do now?

5. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes in 2024, the fifth-most in the NFL. He also ran for four scores and caught one as well, carving out one of the best rookie QB seasons in the history of the NFL. he is fifth in our AFC QB power rankings,

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Another down year statistically for Patrick Mahomes, he and the Kansas City Chiefs have just made three Super Bowls in a row, winning two of them. The roster isn't all that special and does seem too Mahomes-reliant at times. He is fourth in our recent rankings.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, but it was not a slam-dunk vote and ended up being a bit controversial. If you ask me, Lamar Jackson was the winner by far, but I'm not an MVP voter...

Allen is the third-best QB in our power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's MVP-caliber season in 2024 was wasted away by the inept defense, so if the Cincinnati Bengals can field an even ever-so-slightly-below-average unit in 2025, this team is going to win at least 10 games and get back into the postseason.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is already a future Hall of Fame QB, the best rushing QB of all-time, and is the best QB in the AFC by a considerable margin. Jackson and the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round in 2024, but that doesn't erase just how good Jackson is. Frankly, he should have won the MVP last year.