NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 uniforms worst to best in 2025

16. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos would have been about 10 spots lower on this list as of two years ago, but Nike’s redesign of Denver’s primary uniforms, as well as the inclusion of the 1977 throwbacks, has this team looking incredible week after week. The Broncos have one of the best modern logos in the NFL as well as one of the best classic logos in sports history. Their uniform combinations in the “Mile High Collection” were outstanding in year one and should only get better as the NFL eliminates restrictions on how often helmets can be worn. The only thing they are missing now is a white version of the throwback.

15. Carolina Panthers

Every iteration of the Carolina Panthers uniform is a resounding hit. The electric blue, black, and silver combinations are incredible and no matter what these guys show up in on a Sunday, they are going to look good. Their best looks are the classic black tops on gray pants as well as the white tops on gray pants. But Carolina’s blue tops with white pants is a fantastic look and their uniforms are classic. The triple stripe and sleeve logo set these ones apart, and their alternate black helmet is a hit as well.

14. Houston Texans

Among uniforms Nike has re-designed, I’m not sure they’ve done a better job than they did with the Houston Texans. The Texans had such a fun look when they initially became a franchise back in 2002, and that look was great while it lasted. But they were due for a refresh in the worst way, and they are now one of the best-looking teams on a week-to-week basis. The attention to detail on the new uniforms is notable. The bull-horn side stripe along with side logo alternates is outstanding, and the H-Town alternates are elite as well. There’s nothing not to like about this rebrand.

13. New Orleans Saints

Other than getting the golds to match on their alternate uniforms, I’m not sure there’s anything the Saints need to do to improve their overall uniform week-to-week. They’ve got an iconic look and not many combinations with tops and pants that look bad at all. If I had even one gripe about the Saints’ uniforms, it would be that they need to bring the gray facemasks into the mix with the throwback uniforms. This team has an amazing aesthetic.