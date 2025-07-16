NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all last-place teams for the 2025 season

5. New York Giants

Another bad team heading into the 2025 NFL Season, the New York Giants are fifth in our last place power rankings. The G-Men panicked and signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, along with using a first-round pick on Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft.

GM Joe Schoen has been a downright disaster and may not even make it out of the 2025 season if things really go off the rails. With the toughest schedule in the NFL, a bad offensive line, and a bad QB room, the Giants are on pace to be, you guessed it, bad in 2025.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting some hype this offseason, but this is the type of team that could play spoiler from time to time and end up turning into a six or seven-win team at best. they are still the worst team in the AFC West with the worst quarterback and perhaps even worst head coach.

I understand why people want to believe in the Raiders, but the roster is still shaky and will need multiple drafts to restock the barren cupboard. They're fourth in our power rankings.

3. Chicago Bears

A borderline playoff team in 2025, the Chicago Bears revamped their offensive line and added more playmaking talent as well. On paper, this could be a top-10 roster, so it would not shock me to see this team get out to a better start than some might think. Chicago is third in our power rankings.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have what it takes to be a breakout team in the 2025 NFL Season. They revamped their offensive line and also hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach, so things are pointing in the right direction, but they fall just short of being ranked first in our power rankings.

The San Francisco 49ers have down years from time to time due to some major injuries across the roster - this has plauged the Kyle Shanahan era. If the Niners can get their key players back on the field and healthy, they'll be able to win 10 or 11 games. They've also got one of the easier schedules in the NFL, so the veteran Shanahan should be able to guide this team down the right path and to another winning record.