NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

14. Las Vegas Raiders

The future has arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders, but according to the team, the future is not now. And the distinction between those two is the fact that #1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is not expected to start immediately.

That will be veteran Kirk Cousins, who showed some good things late last season with the Falcons. Cousins was signed in NFL free agency not to be a backup, but to play the whole year, assuming all goes well. Cousins has a chance to give the Raiders' new-look offense under Klint Kubiak a good look, and he'll have a couple of "easy buttons" around him with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers.

The Raiders brought in Tyler Linderbaum to be an anchor for their offensive line, but this team is an unfinished product. They still have a bit of a rough receiver position, and the offensive line is not complete.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

This is meant to be a generous ranking for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were one of the league's 10 worst offenses last year despite having Aaron Rodgers in the fold. Now, Mike McCarthy has taken over as the new head coach, and the Steelers now finally know that Rodgers will be playing for them in 2026.

And even with Rodgers back in the fold, how much better did the Steelers' offense get in 2026? They ranked 26th in the NFL with 301 1st downs last season, they were 25th in total offensive yards, and somehow 15th in the league in points scored.

Pittsburgh replaced one of the best pass-catching backs in the league last year (Kenneth Gainwell) with a very underrated Rico Dowdle. Adding both Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard to the mix should help shore up their receiver depth, but it just feels like there's going to be a limit on how excited about this offense you can really get based on what we saw from Rodgers last year.