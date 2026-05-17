NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

10. Houston Texans

Yes, the Houston Texans have a borderline top-10 offense in their own conference. And despite that fact, they are still one of the best all-around teams in the NFL, but that defense carries them significantly.

Let's talk about the offense...

We saw in the postseason as well, but the Texans had absolutely no running game to speak of. CJ Stroud has not been the same player that we all saw back in his rookie year, and although he's still got star power, we need to see him bounce back in 2026.

The Texans were 18th in the NFL last season in total yards, 20th in 1st downs, 30th in red zone efficiency, and 23rd in 3rd-down efficiency. It's not out of the question that this team has a lot to prove this upcoming season, and there are simply a lot of good offenses in the AFC right now. The addition of David Montgomery needs to hit like the Texans think it's going to.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Even when Patrick Mahomes has been healthy over the past couple of seasons, the Chiefs have struggled offensively. Especially compared to some of the best years this team has had, there's been a significant and noticeable drop-off in the level this team has been able to play at on offense.

And now, entering the 2026 season, Mahomes is coming off of a major knee injury with multiple damaged ligaments. Even if he's making great time in his return to the field, that is a serious concern heading into the year. And on top of that, the Chiefs are -- by far -- an unfinished product on the offensive line. That area has been a weakness for them for some time now, and I'm not sure they had enough assets available this offseason to figure it out.

The most optimistic view for this group is that Mahomes is back early, playing with a chip on his shoulder, and that new running back Kenneth Walker (the reigning Super Bowl MVP) is going to pick up where he left off with Seattle.