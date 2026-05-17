NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

8. Baltimore Ravens

The crazy thing about the offenses in the AFC is that a team like the Ravens could be #1 on this list. There are obviously a lot of things to weigh when you're considering rankings like this, and this is not meant as a sign of disrespect to Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Ravens at all.

Baltimore has a first-year play-caller in Declan Doyle taking over this year for Todd Monken. Obviously, the weapons are there, but are the Ravens going to be able to get back to the type of balance we've seen from them when their offense has been arguably the most dominant in the league?

Last season, they had the 2nd-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, which is to be expected, but injuries really derailed their overall numbers. If Lamar Jackson is healthy, this unit should absolutely skyrocket up this list. The biggest question marks, and they are fair to bring up, are the new play-caller and the changes on the interior offensive line, especially replacing center Tyler Linderbaum.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Few teams made as good of an addition in the 2026 offseason as the Los Angeles Chargers did by bringing in Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator. That could turn out to be one of the most impactful moves this year, especially with McDaniel's expertise in the running game.

The Chargers desperately need the balance McDaniel can bring to the offensive side of the ball, and if his run schemes are as effective in Los Angeles as they have been in San Francisco and Miami, we could see Justin Herbert finally unlocked to his fullest potential in 2026.

The Chargers' biggest question marks entering this season will be on the offensive line, yet again, and the recovery of their two stars: Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. If those guys are both back to form, this team could be one of the most dangerous in the NFL with McDaniel calling the shots.