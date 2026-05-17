NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are 4th on this list as a sign of respect for what they were able to do last season, but let's make something very clear: last season is last season.

The Jaguars lost starting running back Travis Etienne in free agency to the Saints, and it was odd that they showed very little resistance in letting him walk right out the door. Jacksonville's offense ranked 6th in the NFL in points scored last season, and they benefitted tremendously from a defense that forced the 2nd-most turnovers in the NFL and gave the offense the best average starting field position in the league.

Still, Jacksonville's passing game was dynamic last season, and that was without Travis Hunter for a lot of the season. How much will the loss of Etienne hurt this team in 2026? How will defenses adjust now that there is a full season of tape with Liam Coen in Jacksonville?

I'm betting on this offense being good until we see that it's not, but I wouldn't be shocked to see them slide early in the season.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

I'm going to fall for the Bengals' offense being elite every single year as long as Joe Burrow is playing. The Bengals were still 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, 5th in 3rd-down efficiency, and 2nd in red zone efficiency. That was with Burrow playing just eight games.

The Bengals need Burrow to stay healthy to function properly as a team, even if we've seen that someone like Joe Flacco can come in and put up a bunch of points with the outstanding weapons this team has in the passing game. And that's really where the Bengals are head and shoulders above most in the AFC. They have weapons on top of weapons.

If they can find some semblance of a running game in 2026 (29th in the league last season), they're simply going to be difficult to deal with every single week.