NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC offense as offseason continues

2. Buffalo Bills

In all honesty, it's difficult to beat the combination the Bills have on the offensive side of the ball. It starts off with a cheat code at the quarterback position in Josh Allen, the former MVP who is going to keep this team in every game, single-handedly if he has to.

Then you have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, led by one of the most dynamic backs in the league: James Cook.

The Bills now have added DJ Moore to the mix, and Moore gives them a desperately-needed veteran go-to option in the passing game, something they've sorely lacked since Stefon Diggs left.

Even with the loss of David Andrews at left guard, you have to imagine this Bills offense is simply going to keep humming along in 2026. They are one of the most well-oiled machines in the NFL.

1. New England Patriots

This is going to be a little bit controversial after the way the Patriots' offense -- and especially Drake Maye -- performed in the playoffs. But you can't completely discredit what this team did last season offensively, either.

The Patriots ranked 2nd in the NFL in points scored, 3rd in yards, and 6th in 3rd-down efficiency. They ranked 4th in passing yards, 6th in rushing yards, and they were simply able to coast through most of the regular season. At least, that's how it seemed.

Now, the Patriots have added Romeo Doubs at the wide receiver position, and it feels inevitable they will soon be adding AJ Brown to the mix. They shored up the offensive line with the additions of Alijah Vera-Tucker and 1st-round pick Caleb Lomu.

As good as New England's offense was last year, they might be even better in 2026.