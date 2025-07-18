NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every cornerback duo in the NFL for 2025

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Ramsey & Darius Slay

The Pittsburgh Steelers would have had the best duo in the league if this were 2022 or maybe even 2023. But the duo of Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay is one of the oldest in the entire league. And that can be to their advantage because experience does matter, but at what point are things going to completely fall off? These are two guys who have earned respect for what they’ve done to this point, but at the same time, both guys have been discussed in the “should he move to safety?” category.

15. Washington Commanders: Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil

We’re really giving the Commanders the benefit of the doubt here. They sent signals that their cornerback position group wasn’t good enough last year by making the in-season trade for Marshon Lattimore, but Lattimore is still unreliable with his health issues, missing 15 games over the last two seasons. Mike Sainristil was phenomenal for Dan Quinn as a rookie last season, breaking up 14 passes with two interceptions and playing great in the slot.

14. Los Angeles Chargers: Donte Jackson & Tarheeb Still

The Los Angeles Chargers made the curious decision to move on from Kristian Fulton after he played well for them and their #1 overall defense last season, but getting Donte Jackson in free agency was not a bad deal for them as he had a career-high five interceptions in 2024 for the Steelers, allowing with allowing less than 60 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed. Tarheeb Still was one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft class with four interceptions and 10 passes broken up in just 14 games.

13. Detroit Lions: DJ Reed & Terrion Arnold

DJ Reed has been one of the most underrated and consistent cornerbacks in the NFL over the last handful of years, and could be a huge addition to the Detroit Lions’ defense in 2025 after three years with the New York Jets. Reed is doing the heavy lifting for the Lions here, but Terrion Arnold was a 1st-round pick in 2024 and was tested plenty. He allowed less than 56 percent of passes into his coverage to be completed and had a really solid 10 passes broken up.