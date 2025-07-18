NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every cornerback duo in the NFL for 2025

8. Baltimore Ravens: Marlon Humphrey & Jaire Alexander

The Baltimore Ravens might have a case as the best secondary in the entire NFL overall, and if they’re not #1 overall, they’re easily #2. A big reason for that is their group of cornerbacks, and you have to pick the two with the longest track record at this point. Sorry to Nate Wiggins for the time being. Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander could be the best cornerback duo in the NFL if they can both stay healthy. And that’s been easier said than done, especially in Alexander’s case, in recent years. But this is a duo that could help Baltimore win a Super Bowl this season.

7. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell & Cooper DeJean

Speaking of duos that helped teams win Super Bowls, the Philadelphia Eagles abandoned an odd NFL Draft philosophy in which they hadn’t taken a corner in the first round since the early 2000s, and they absolutely nailed it with Quinyon Mitchell last season. The Eagles landing Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the 2024 NFL Draft was absolute thievery on the part of GM Howie Roseman, and while DeJean is not a traditional outside corner, he and Mitchell form one of the better duos in the game right now, and they are perfect fits for Vic Fangio’s defense.

6. New York Jets: Sauce Gardner & Brandon Stephens

The New York Jets just made Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, and they’ve paired him up with Brandon Stephens after losing DJ Reed to the Lions in free agency. Even if Gardner is carrying most of the weight here, Stephens is still a good player who has 21 passes broken up over the last two seasons. The Jets will need Gardner to step up in a big way not only because he got paid, but because they are going to need him to make more plays on the ball and create more takeaways with an offense in a state of transition.

5. New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez & Carlton Davis

We didn’t get to see much of him in his rookie year because of injury, but everyone knows what Christian Gonzalez brings to the table, and everyone is still scratching their heads that the Patriots were able to get him as late as they did in the 2023 NFL Draft. Gonzalez was a second-team All-Pro last season and finished 5th in the NFL in Comeback Player of the Year voting. The addition of Carlton Davis on the other side of the field gives the Patriots an enviable cornerback duo and something to really build on defensively.