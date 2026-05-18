NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC starting QBs after Aaron Rodgers news

10. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

The unfortunate truth with CJ Stroud is that he's on the wrong track - he's regressed in each of the past two seasons after a masterful, historic rookie season back in 2023. Since then, Stroud has been thoroughly average, but the Texans have been a great team.

On paper, you could argue that Houston is the best squad in the NFL. Despite an 0-3 start in 2025, Houston found a way to finish the season 12-5, just barely missing out on the AFC South title. The team's chances at success in 2026 could not be simpler: if Stroud is playing as he did as a rookie, Houston could win it all.

If Stroud is playing as he has in 2024 and 2025, this team is again going to lose in the middle of the playoffs. The one thing that has gone against him is that he's not exactly the best athlete at the position, and his arm isn't threatening. There is a physical ceiling in that regard, but if he was able to play great football in 2023, why can't he do it in 2026?

For now, Stroud takes a bit of a back seat in our power rankings.

9. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones was honestly playing like an MVP candidate for the Indianapolis Colts during the 7-1 start, but things slowly began to fall off the rails, and it unfortunately ended with Jones tearing his Achilles. The truth of 2026 is likely somewhere in the middle of Jones' insane 2025 start and the hard regression.

He'll likely plan like a functional, average starter for the Colts, and that might be plenty for this team to sniff 10 wins and a potential Wild Card spot, but given Jones' history, the Colts' ceiling in 2026 is quite obvious.