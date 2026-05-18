NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC starting QBs after Aaron Rodgers news

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is an interesting player. He's been the same "B+" quarterback his entire career, but that isn't a bad thing, either. Herbert is consistently efficient in the regular season, putting up solid season after solid season.

He's also had to deal with some horrendous offensive lines, as he's taken way more hits than he should. Despite that, the Los Angeles Chargers have gone 11-6 in each of the past two seasons, but there's been a clear ceiling in the playoffs. Herbert and the Chargers have not advanced past the Wild Card Round, and they've gotten embarrassed in the first round any time they make it.

A lot of that has to be on the quarterback. Herbert is quite good and is every bit of a franchise quarterback, but there's been some meat left on the bone in previous seasons.

5. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix led the NFL with seven game-winning drives in 2025, clearly cementing himself as one of the more clutch players in the NFL. Where Nix also stuck out was his more thorough and consistent performance throughout the season.

On the Broncos in 2025, Nix had to deal with a ton of drops and an inefficient run game when J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury. But through two seasons in the league, Nix has helped the Broncos to a stellar 24-10 regular season record, and two playoff appearances.

Had it not been for that broken ankle in the Divisional Round, the Broncos likely would have made the Super Bowl. Many people are, for some reason, still doubting Nix, but through two seasons, there isn't much he hasn't done.

The Broncos have turned into one of the best franchises in the NFL, and that began right when Nix arrived back in 2024.