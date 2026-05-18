NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC starting QBs after Aaron Rodgers news

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

I honestly struggled to find a good spot for Patrick Mahomes. He was 6-8 as a starter in 2025 and finished his 14 outings with 22 touchdown passes and a passer rating below 90. In four of his previous five seasons, his passer rating has been below 100.

Sure, that might not mean much, but Mahomes hasn't been that special statistically, and it did show a bit in 2025. His sack rate in 2025 was also the highest of his career. Still, though, it's Mahomes we're talking about, right?

At the end of the day, he's able to get the benefit of the doubt in almost any instance, but the season-ending knee injury and rather average production does make me wonder a bit. He'll come in at No. 4, because wouldn't be seem flat-out ridiculous to rank him lower than this?

With an offense that did see a key addition in Kenneth Walker III, the run game may at least be average enough for Mahomes to get back to his early-career days.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars hit their stride near the end of the 2025 season, and it actually ended with Lawrence becoming an MVP candidate. He's got all the tools and traits to be one of the best in the league, and if he can take that 2025 second-half stretch into 2026, the Jaguars are going to be an excellent team this coming season.

Lawrence can do a bit of everything, and his large frame does make him a notable physical presence on the field. He finished with just over 4,000 passing yards in 2025 with 29 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores.

Over the final six games of the regular season, Lawrence had a 113.2 passer rating with 19 total touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference).