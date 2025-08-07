NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the worst QB in every division worst to best

6. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

You hate to pull this phrase out of the archive, but Anthony Richardson struggles to hit the broad side of a barn. The Colts have been understandably patient with Richardson, who barely played at Florida, but their patience might soon run out.

Richardson was listed as an “OR” in the initial depth chart released by the Colts along with former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones. He’s simply going to have to hit the “easy” throws with more consistency to make it in the NFL. You can’t make it on physical abilities alone. You have to evolve and adapt. He completed less than 48 percent of his throws last year.

5. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

It’s sad that Flacco is not at the bottom of this list. With all due respect to Flacco, who has been in this league for a long time and was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year just two years ago, there’s got to be someone else more capable of starting for an NFL franchise.

Flacco is now in his 40s and inspires absolutely no hope for this Browns franchise. Even if he’s able to give that team a bit of a jolt at times, he still throws picks at a higher rate than he ever has in his NFL career (3.9 percent in 2023, 2.8 percent in 2024).