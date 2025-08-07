NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the worst QB in every division worst to best

4. Justin Fields, New York Jets

I’m in the camp that actually liked what we saw out of Justin Fields with the Steelers last season, but I’m not sure how sustainable it would be over the long haul. The Steelers obviously agreed, and they pivoted to Russell Wilson as soon as they had the chance, even with the team having success overall.

Fields is capable of being one of the most dynamic dual threats in the game, but can he be a consistent passer from the pocket? He might have the best supporting cast around him that he’s ever had as a member of the Jets, but there’s a lot of new to adjust and adapt to.

3. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

The New York Giants decided to kill their quarterback need with fire this offseason, completely overhauling the position by bringing in Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart with a 1st-round pick. Wilson is the first man up for this team, but you can’t help but wonder if he’s going to be on a shorter leash than we saw last year in Pittsburgh.

Wilson can still drop the ball in a bucket deep downfield, and he can still make plays in the clutch. Can he avoid taking too many sacks and turning the ball over at the worst possible times?