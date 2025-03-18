NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top 10 teams after first wave of free agency

8. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were able to get QB Matthew Stafford back for another season. They also said goodbye to Cooper Kupp but basically replaced him with Davante Adams. Poona Ford was also signed in free agency to replace the departed Bobby Brown III as well.

After being plagued by injuries in the first month and a half of the 2024 NFL Season, the Los Angeles Rams made a late-season push, won the NFC West, and appeared in the NFC Divisional Round. This team is truly ready to contend for a Super Bowl in 2025, and if they can stay healthy, they will runaway with the division and compete for a top seed in the NFC.

This team is loaded and in a great spot.

7. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world in 2024 and went 10-7 with an insanely efficient rookie QB in Bo Nix. In free agency, Denver added three notable players to fill roster holes in Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. All of a sudden, the already-great Broncos defense got a lot better.

That unit is pretty much shored up at all three phases. The offense could be addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft this year, and with it being a strong RB and TE class, Denver could come away with some serious young talent.

Denver has cracked the top-10 in our latest NFL power rankings and could be a 12-win team in the 2025 NFL Season.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have not had a great offseason. They traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears and signed backup tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency to be their starting LT. Trey Smith is still without a long-term deal, and it's just overall a bit of a transition-type of offseason for KC.

They got blown out in the Super Bowl and will need to hit on some draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, as their cap situation again did not allow them to spend big-time in free agency. The years of always having draft picks at the bottom of each round has caught up with them a bit. They are the sixth-ranked team in our latest NFL power rankings.

5. Washington Commanders

Trading for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel are two huge moves for the Washington Commanders, and this team could definitely turn into one of the best in the NFC in 2025. Jayden Daniels was sickeningly good as a rookie in 2024. GM Adam Peters now gets to load-up on talent and field what could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Washington might be able to take advantage of a potential Super Bowl hangover from the Philadelphia Eagles and win the NFC East in 2025.