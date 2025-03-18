NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top 10 teams after first wave of free agency

4. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will again field one of the top rosters in the NFL, but the biggest issue with this team is them losing Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs. Glenn went to the New York Jets and Johnson went to the rival Chicago Bears.

If they can transition past this change well, Detroit won't skip a beat. This team is truly loaded on both sides of the ball and are strongest where it matters most in the NFL. Had they not dealt with brutal defensive injuries in 2024, this team could have at least made it to the Super Bowl. Detroit is no. 4 in our latest NFL power rankings.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have to make a Super Bowl run at some point, right? The last time they won multiple games in the postseason was all the way back in the 2012 NFL Season. They fell to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round and need to figure something out.

Lamar Jackson also got snubbed of the NFL MVP in 2024, as it went to Josh Allen instead. The Ravens will still be a top team in the NFL in 2025, and come in at no. 3 in our latest power rankings after the first wave of free agency.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have rebuilt their defensive line a bit this offseason and are looking to build on the great season they had in 2024. Buffalo again fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but they again appear to be fielding a better roster than the Chiefs approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Josh Allen won the MVP this year, his first of his career.

The Bills really aren't missing much - they could use another player or two in the secondary and perhaps another wide receiver, but overall, this team is in a great spot. Buffalo could be seen as the AFC favorites in 2025.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

It's only fair to put the Super Bowl champions as the no. 1 team in our latest NFL power rankings. The Eagles were an insane team in 2024 and were again elite in the trenches, embarrassing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Howie Roseman is a total menace at what he does and has already made some pristine deals in free agency. Do not be surprised if the Eagles don't miss a beat and are again a top team in the NFC. They seek to become a back-to-back Super Bowl champion in 2025.