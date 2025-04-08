NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top head coaches approaching 2025 NFL Draft

8. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh has been one of the more consistent head coaches in the history of the NFL if we're being honest, but he has not led the Baltimore Ravens to multiple postseason wins since the 2012 NFL Season when they won the Super Bowl.

Baltimore lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last season. It was yet another year where Baltimore just simply didn't get it done. However, the front office is a well-oiled machine, and the coaching staff always seems to get the most out of their players.

Harbaugh is the eighth-best head coach in our power rankings.

7. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Winning the Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni simply wins and wins a lot, but I did not rank him too terribly high on this list simply because the Philadelphia Eagles are just always insanely-talented. I guess you could argue that it would not be fair to ping Sirianni for that, but you have to acknowledge that his job is a bit easier with having the best GM in the NFL in Howie Roseman.

Philly made two Super Bowl over the last three seasons and could begin a bit of a dynasty if they found a way to get back to the big game in the 2025 NFL Season. Nick Sirianni is seventh in our head coach power rankings.

6. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton knows what he's doing and is one of the more clever head coaches in the NFL. Many people said he was 'washed' when he came to Denver, but ever since starting the 2023 NFL Season with a brutal 1-5 record, the Broncos have since gone 17-11 over the next 28 games, including going 10-7 in the 2024 NFL Season.

Sean Payton is among the very best head coaches in the NFL.

5. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

How about Dan Quinn? Finding instant success with the Washington Commanders, Dan Quinn got back into the head coaching ranks after formerly being the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. Washington won 14 total games in 2024 and might be on the cusp of Super Bowl contention. Quinn is fifth in our power rankings.