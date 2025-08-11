NFL Power Rankings: Risers and fallers after Week 1 preseason action in 2025

16. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals got a lot better on paper this offseason, as they rebuilt their defensive line, which was their biggest weakness, but it remains to be seen if Kyler Murray is able to finally grab ahold of this franchise for the long-term. He's already in year seven, and what has he done?

15. Miami Dolphins

Tying with the Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins could be a formidable team in the 2025 NFL Season if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy and if the defense can play well, but they've got a very small margin for error.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have to get Trey Hendrickson back on the field, or this season is going down the drain. Everyone knows how good Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are, but they aren't the ones bringing this team down; it's defense, defense, defense.

13. Detroit Lions

Losing in embarrassing fashion in the Hall of Fame game honestly tells me that the Detroit Lions lack key depth and might suffer coaching-wise without Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. Should we be even lower on the Lions for 2025?

12. Green Bay Packers

Getting blown out by the New York Jets at home is flat-out gross, no matter of it's preseason. The Packers are a 'good' team in this league but have not yet taken that leap into being 'great,' like some think the team can be.

11. Houston Texans

The offensive line in Houston is going to be the biggest x-factor for this team in the 2025 NFL Season. If that unit plays well, Houston could become a contender, but if they don't, we might be looking at a third-straight 10-win season.

10. Minnesota Vikings

All eyes should soon be on JJ McCarthy, as he basically inherits a 14-win team from 2024 and truly has everything he needs to be a high-end quarterback in the NFL for more than a decade.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a dysfunctional offseason thus far. Losing Rashawn Slater to a knee injury and for the entire season is going to hurt that entire offense, but they should still be a winning football team.