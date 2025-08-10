NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

28. New York Giants

If nothing else, the New York Giants do have a loaded defensive line, but massive questions along the offensive line and at quarterback have thrown a wrench into things. GM Joe Schoen might be the worst GM in the NFL at this point, as it really does not seem like this year is going to be any different than prior seasons. Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on the hot seat.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars can be frisky, but I also have to be real with myself; the trenches are below-average, and we still don’t really know if Trevor Lawrence is a franchise QB or not. Travis Hunter was a great selection, but he’s only one player, so this roster is in need of some serious work in the coming years. They come in 27th in our power rankings.

26. Seattle Seahawks

It’s not often that a team that won double-digit games in one season got worse on paper the next. I have no idea what the Seattle Seahawks were trying to accomplish this offseason, but the one thing we can give them credit for is getting a third-round pick for Geno Smith and remaking their QB room with Sam Darnold and Jalen Milroe, as they at least blueprinted a long-term plan at the position if Milroe ends up panning out.

25. Miami Dolphins

Weak in the trenches and average at QB, the Miami Dolphins aren’t going to be very good in the 2025 NFL Season, but if nothing else, the team did see an 11-win season in the only full year that QB Tua Tagovailoa was able to play. If Tagovailoa can stay on the field for a full 17 games, the Dolphins might be able to scrape together a winning season, but GM Chris Grier has really made this roster worse in recent years. There really isn’t anything special about it.