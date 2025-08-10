NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

16. Indianapolis Colts

There is some credit for Chris Ballard, the Colts’ GM, as this roster is truly solid at pretty much every single position but quarterback, and that’s been the main thing holding this franchise back. His latest attempt at securing a long-term answer was signing Daniel Jones in free agency and them still hoping that Anthony Richardson develops. It’s very realistic that both Richardson and Jones stink it up in the 2025 NFL Season and leave the Colts again searching for a QB answer.

15. Chicago Bears

Ryan Poles has not had the best tenure as the Chicago Bears’ GM, but this roster is really starting to shape up, as he finally got serious about the offensive line this offseason and totally rebuilt the interior. He also went to the 2025 NFL Draft and added Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. Their defense was already solid, so on paper, what is this team missing? Well, the clear answer is the QB position, as we do not really know if Caleb Williams is going to take that next step.

14. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be cursed, right? They brought back Mike Williams in free agency, but he retired. Rashawn Slater hurt his knee and is now out for the 2025 NFL Season, and even Najee Harris managed to get hurt in the most random way possible. I am not sure LA did enough to take that next step into contention after a promising 11-win season in 2024.

13. Washington Commanders

I have been very high on the Washington Commanders heading into the 2025 NFL Season, but after taking a closer look at this roster, I struggle to see how they are going to get over the hump if I am being honest. What we saw in 2024 was a rookie QB playing with his pants on fire and some elite coaching. There is a possibility that some of that catches up to them in the 2025 NFL Season, leading to a regression. Roster-wise, it’s a good roster, but nothing special.