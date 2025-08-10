NFL Power Rankings: Roster rankings for each team as preseason continues

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Maybe one of the more underrated offensive lines in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also sport a ton of talent all over the place. They could have the best WR trio in the NFL with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and rookie Emeka Egbuka, a player who has been turning heads all offseason. The defense is solid on paper and really doesn’t need to be all that special with how good the offense is. Tampa’s roster is inside the top-10 and eighth in our power rankings.

7. Los Angeles Rams

The back situation for Matthew Stafford is something to keep an eye on, but the LA Rams are built well where it matters the most, as both the offensive line and defensive line are top-10 in the NFL. The team signed Davante Adams in free agency to pair up with Puka Nacua, and I would not rule out a solid secondary, either. GM Les Snead has hit on a slew of draft picks to rebuild this team following their Super Bowl season in 2021.

6. Minnesota Vikings

The biggest question mark for this roster for the 2025 NFL Season is obviously JJ McCarthy, their de-facto rookie QB. The Vikings rebuilt their offensive and defensive lines this offseason to go with a solid secondary, linebacker unit, and elite talent on offense. If McCarthy is a hit at the position, Minnesota will have everything it needs to make a Super Bowl run and remain as a contender.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos aren’t missing much, if anything. Denver added key talent this offseason with Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw. The Broncos already had an elite offensive line, defensive line, and a franchise QB in Bo Nix. Denver has been seen as a team that could win the AFC West this year, as this roster is stronger than the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster.