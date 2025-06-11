NFL Power Rankings: Starting quarterback rankings as minicamps continue

16. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

At this point, I am not sure Kyler Murray is going to ever truly breakout. It seems like we are waiting for him to do so each year, but it just has not happened yet. Murray just might be an average quarterback, which is fine! However, at some point, the Arizona Cardinals might want to pursue something bigger and could get aggressive.

They have gone from four to eight wins in the 2023 to 2024 seasons, so the franchise is on the right track, but if they can’t take another step forward in 2025, it’ll be hard to see how they can keep this thing going with Murray under center.

One of the few true dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, Murray is 16th in our power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season, and it really does not feel like he is going to rise much, but Marvin Harrison Jr making a year two leap could make things a lot easier for the QB.

15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I have no idea why people think Jalen Hurts is a top-5 QB. He’s not even close to that if we’re being honest. Hurts is a below-average passer who is quite slow to process, holds onto the ball for too long, and takes too many sacks.

The Eagles have an insane team around him and honestly should have won multiple Super Bowls at this point, but I guess people are attracted to Hurts being able to remain calm and come through in the clutch, which are both extremely important things to possess as a QB!

However, just about everything else is quite underwhelming. Yes, the Eagles and Hurts won the Super Bowl, but I am still not buying into this QB. He’s 15th in our power rankings and is average at best.