NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 QB rankings as Super Bowl LX approaches

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen did have one of the league's best offensive lines and a top-tier running game in 2025, but we're still talking about Josh Allen, here. One of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, Allen continues to churn out great seasons and do damage with his arm and on the ground.

Sure, the continual playoff exits are beginning to make us question if Allen will ever be able to win a Super Bowl, but in 2025, more than other seasons, Allen was really carrying this team. Buffalo just did not have enough competent playmakers at all, yet Allen and the Bills did nearly beat the Broncos in the Divisional Round.

5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you look at what Trevor Lawrence did in the back half of the 2025 NFL Season, you'll understand why he's ranked this high. In fact, let me show you here. Lawrence was out of this world over the final six games of the regular season:



6-0

121/192

1,600 yards

19 total touchdowns

1 interception

113.2 passer rating

If the Jacksonville Jaguars offense continues to make strides into 2026, Lawrence is going to quickly emerge as an obvious MVP candidate.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Because the Dallas Cowboys did not make the playoffs, I don't believe we truly understand how good Dak Prescott was. Prescott has this neat trend where he tends to have an excellent season the year after a notable injury or a 'down' year. That was the case in 2025, and if the Cowboys can just figure out how to field a competent defense, this team is going to be a juggernaut in 2026.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Another quarterback who played out of his mind but did not get into the playoffs, Jared Goff had another efficient season for the Detroit Lions. Goff tossed 34 touchdowns, threw for 4,564 yards, and had a 105.5 passer rating. About 30 other teams would have loved to have had that kind of production from their starting quarterback in 2025.

Goff is a pure pocket passer, so he doesn't necessarily have the pizazz that the dual-threat quarterbacks have in today's league.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Just narrowly missing out on the MVP, Drake Maye is no. 2 in our power rankings and is playing for a Super Bowl title in year two, which is unheard of. Maye and the New England Patriots went from one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024 to one of the best in 2025. Sure, there were parts of Maye's game that have to be improved going forward, but he was consistently excellent all year.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The no. 1 spot in our quarterback power rankings as 2025 closes out belongs to Matthew Stafford, who won the MVP award. Stafford led the league with 46 touchdowns, but the Los Angeles Rams could not get past the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game.

Stafford played the best football of his career at age 37 and confirmed his return for 2026. There really isn't a lot more to say here - Stafford was the best passer in the league this year, and the MVP proves it.