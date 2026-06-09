NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

14. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Over the last two seasons, Geno Smith has played 32 total games. Over the last 32 games, Smith has thrown 32 interceptions.

Ball security has been a bit of an issue for Smith, to say the least. But dare I say -- the reunion with the New York Jets is yet another reason for some optimism going into the 2026 season. Nobody is under the illusion that Geno Smith is a long-term fixture for the Jets at the quarterback position, but hopefully, he can give them a better look than he did for the Raiders over the past couple of seasons.

The Jets have playmakers and weapons galore for Smith, and even if he is still throwing an interception every week, he showed in Seattle that he can overcome it.

13. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

It seemed like Kirk Cousins might be trending toward his career being over, and then we saw him help the Falcons make a little bit of a run late last season.

The Raider brought him in as the bridge to #1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, so it simultaneously feels like a really intriguing move at quarterback (especially with Klint Kubiak as the head coach) and like the clock is ticking.

Cousins didn't look like he was on borrowed time last season, but rather like he had something left in the tank. As Kubiak's father used to say in Denver: We're fixin' to find out.