NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

12. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward looked every bit the part of a rookie #1 overall pick last year for the Tennessee Titans, and that includes extremes on both ends of the spectrum.

There were times when he had you believing the Titans might go on a little run, and there were times he had you wondering if he could even make it in the league. Ultimately, the progression signs were there all throughout the season, and Ward is perhaps the top breakout player candidate in the entire NFL with Brian Daboll calling the Titans' offense.

Not to mention, the Titans got him some much-needed weapons. His confidence should be sky-high this season, and I see him shooting up this list quickly.

11. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

For a good chunk of last season, Daniel Jones looked like he might need to be in the...MVP conversation?

Would we really go that far?

Before he suffered a season-ending injury, it was easily the best we've seen Jones playing in the NFL. And the Colts have plenty of talent around him. It seems like he works really well with Shane Steichen, so the Colts took a pretty big risk bringing him back at a high price tag for 2026. By big risk, we're talking about $60 million guaranteed and a whopping $44 million signing bonus on a two-year pact.

Jones is not only going to have to prove he can remain available, but consistently play at the level we saw when he was at his best last season.