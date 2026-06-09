NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The combination of Justin Herbert at quarterback and Mike McDaniel might be the most exciting new QB/OC duo around the entire NFL.

Herbert has struggled over the past couple of seasons to carry the Chargers on his shoulders, but perhaps with an elite coordinator like McDaniel (especially with his run game concepts), the Chargers can actually find the type of balance to take pressure off of Herbert.

Believe it or not, Herbert might be the most dynamic dual-threat at the QB position in the NFL right now. He has the highest yards per scramble of any QB in the league. He's truly a weapon, but his issues have always been finding ways to overcome all of the uncontrollable obstacles placed before him when it matters the most.

5. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix probably doesn't get the proper credit he deserves, but it's understandable to a degree. Nix was not beloved in the pre-draft process, and folks are having a hard time believing what they're seeing from him over the past two seasons.

He helped lead the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game this past year, but he wasn't able to play in the game due to a fractured ankle. He's still making his way back to full strength from that injury, but Nix has proven himself to be one of the most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL, and productive despite inconsistency with his game.

There are only two other quarterbacks in NFL history -- besides Bo Nix -- who have 24 touchdown passes and 3,500 passing yards in each of their first two seasons: Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert. And he's still got plenty of ways to improve.

The Broncos added Jaylen Waddle to the wide receiver room this offseason, hopefully adding that elite weapon they have lacked in Nix's first two seasons when he's been putting the team on his back.