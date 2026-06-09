NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Over the past couple of seasons, Patrick Mahomes has proven to be a bit more human than anyone ever thought we'd see during the course of his NFL career.

Mahomes suffered an injury late last season, the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in his career, and his sack percentage of 6.34 percent was the highest of his entire NFL career so far. Mahomes has struggled a good amount over the past couple of years with his deep ball accuracy and efficiency, but you still know that the league views him as one of the most dangerous players in the NFL.

I don't think it would be a really hot take to say Mahomes could be a lot lower on this type of a list, but based on what he's done throughout his career, it's hard to imagine NFL general managers would take many other quarterbacks over him if they could pick any QB in the league right now.

3. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson could easily have three league MVP awards on his mantle right now. He's been a 3-time 1st-team All-Pro selection. He's the most dynamic quarterback in the league with his arm and legs. When Jackson is on top of his game, there's probably not a bigger "cheat code" in the NFL than him.

And yet it's also entirely possible that he's the 3rd-best QB in the conference going into 2026. Again, you could ask 100 people to make this list, and you might get 100 different rankings. But Jackson being 3rd on this list doesn't take away from his MVP credentials or future candidacy.

He has what it takes to dominate weekly. Last year, he wasn't himself as he played through some injuries. Any season he's completed over 66 percent of his passes, he's been a 1st-team All-Pro selection and MVP candidate.