NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC QB rankings as OTAs continue

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

There isn't a better quarterback at navigating pressure in the pocket than Joe Burrow when he's healthy and on top of his game. The issue is, in two of the last three seasons, Burrow has struggled to stay on the field consistently.

When he's able to stay on the field, he's really got everything going for him. Burrow is on time, he's accurate, he's clutch, and he knows how to distribute the ball to his playmakers. He's so good at avoiding pressure and keeping plays alive, even though he's not the fastest or most athletic quarterback in the league.

His field vision is reminiscent of Tom Brady.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is in the MVP conversation every year. Not only does Allen know how to fill up the stat sheet as a passer, but he's also elite as a runner. He has at least 12 rushing touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, and at least 500 rushing yards dating back to the 2021 season.

Every single year, you can count on Allen producing to the point that the Bills are going to be in contention. He's become a model of consistency, even though that's also the most frustrating part of every discussion.

It's getting harder and harder for people to truly appreciate what Allen brings to the table because the expectation has drastically shifted to his playoff failures as opposed to his individual success. Allen has reached that point in his career where he could cement his legacy by figuring out a way to win it all, though that's easier said than done.