NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as Week 9 approaches

28. Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore is the first-year head coach of the New Orleans Saints and has done what he can with what he was given, but it’s not been pretty, and now the Saints are turning to rookie QB Tyler Shough after some shaky performances from Spencer Rattler.

The Saints need a massive, rip-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild, and it’s going to be a huge shock and disappointment if they aren’t heavy sellers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

I also happen to believe that GM Mickey Loomis is probably out soon, so Moore might have to deal with what as well. He’s 28th in our head coach rankings.

27. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Let’s not overthink this: Brian Daboll has been a bad head coach for a while now. Many of the New York Giants’ issues this year have been on defense, but Daboll has never really emerged as a consistently quality coach in this league, and you get the sense that major changes could come to the Giants this offseason.

GM Joe Schoen has made a series of puzzling roster moves, but if nothing else, the defensive line is talented, and Jaxson Dart might actually be someone worthwhile. I am not sure Daboll is the man for the job, as he’s done virtually nothing else but lose during his time with the team.

26. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

I don’t fully blame Kevin Stefanski for the mess that the Cleveland Browns have been in, as the defense has been top-tier for multiple years now, but the Browns have been stuck in the mud with the Deshaun Watson situation. Watson hasn’t played a snap for them in a while, but Cleveland is still dealing with the ramifications of making the trade.

Stefanski is an adult and a solid head coach, I believe, but it might be time for a change - there isn’t much to talk about with the offense, as it’s been pretty shaky for years now, and at the end of the day, the offense belongs to Stefanski.

25. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

After a semi-encouraging 2-0 start, the Arizona Cardinals have since lost five games in a row, and in a season where progression was expected, the total opposite happened. The Cardinals were actually 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season and had gone from four wins in 2023 to eight in 2024, so many, including myself, predicted a breakout season.

That hasn’t happened, and the buck stops with the head coach in that regard, so Gannon is quite low in our latest head coach power rankings.