NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as Week 9 approaches

24. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals started 2-0 for the first time in the Zac Taylor era, but they lost Joe Burrow in the process and are now 3-5 on the season after a brutal loss to the New York Jets in Week 8. The Bengals had a double-digit lead late in that game and were staring down a 4-4 start, which would have been solid.

Taylor’s skill as a head coach has been in question for a while now, as some have argued that Joe Burrow is contributing to the success a lot more than Taylor is, but the Bengals’ front office has been hysterically bad for multiple years now, so, like others on this list, we can’t fully blame the coach.

23. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons

I am not sure Raheem Morris is the right man for the job, as the Atlanta Falcons change from week to week. They get blown out one week and get beaten by a bad team the other. A team that can’t play consistently or establish a solid identity is a team suffering at head coach.

Raheem Morris and the Falcons might be one of the more irrelevant teams in the NFL, as they aren’t good enough to make the playoffs but aren’t bad enough to pick first overall in the NFL Draft.

22. Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings

It’s been a period to forget for the Minnesota Vikings, and I bet they regret not re-signing Sam Darnold, as Darnold is lighting it up with the Seattle Seahawks. They even had Daniel Jones in the building for a short time in 2024 and didn’t bring him back, either.

Both Darnold and Jones are enjoying career seasons, and the Vikings have not been able to get JJ McCarthy on the field consistently. The offense is falling apart and the defense has not played all that well in recent weeks, either.

21. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are now 3-5 on the season and could stack more wins since Lamar Jackson is back in the lineup, but they’re also a 3-5 team, so it’s not like they’ve done anything special this year. While many are thinking the Ravens can get back into the mix, there is no guarantee that that they actually do it.