NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as Week 9 approaches

20. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Now 3-5 on the season, the Washington Commanders have matched their regular season loss total from the 2024 NFL Season, so they are very much regressing this year, but the injuries have been mounting all year. Right now, Washington is just nothing special - the roster is just OK and old, and the QB can’t get on the field consistently.

It’s also clear that Dan Quinn hasn’t been able to overcome these things, either, so he takes a hit in our latest coach power rankings.

19. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the same exact team for multiple years now. They have an over-the-hill QB (although Aaron Rodgers has been good this year), and an outdated defense to boot. Pittsburgh has now lost two games in a row, and the defense has been the primary reason why.

Mike Tomlin has truly overstayed his welcome with the Steelers. They don’t really do anything consistently well anymore and have not been a legitimate threat for years. A reset has been long overdue.

18. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

The offense has been elite, but the defense has been the worst in the NFL, so it’s a mixed back for Brian Schottenheimer this year. The Cowboys could get into the playoff picture this year if the defense could get just marginally better.

It’s clear that Schottenheimer knows what he’s doing on offense, so we have to give him some credit for that, but as a total body of work this year, it’s been just OK.

17. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have won three of their past four games, but the Texans are still 3-4 on the season and did get off to a very shaky start earlier this year. Ryans absolutely knows how to coach, but it’s been pretty up-and-down thus far.

The defenses he’s fielded have always been great, but the shaky offensive line has really been the main sore spot for this franchise. Ryans is a modest no. 17 in our latest head coach power rankings.