NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as Week 9 approaches

4. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are again one of the best teams in the NFL, as the Rams went into the bye with a 5-2 record in Week 8. In 2024, LA started 1-4 but finished the year 10-7, as they had to overcome some early-season injuries.

On paper, this is one of the best teams in the NFL, and McVay is already a Super Bowl champion. This 2025 Rams’ squad feels like the best McVay has had, and he’s done a great job with them so far.

3. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

One of two teams with just one loss, the 5-1-1 Green Bay Packers are atop the NFC North, and head coach Matt LaFleur is again doing an outstanding job. QB Jordan Love does appear to be hitting his stride, which is bad news for the rest of the NFC, and overall, this operation is just rock-solid.

I do wonder how far this team can go, as they haven’t had a ton of playoff success in the immediate past, but over the first eight weeks of the season, LaFleur’s stamp on this team is obvious.

2. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Another team riding a five-game winning streak, Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots have been an excellent football team this year and are first in the AFC East right now. Now, yes, they have beaten up on bad teams, but what else do you want them to do?

Vrabel is a winner and has made quick work of this team in his first year as their head coach. The Pats could finish with a top-3 seed in the AFC this year if they can keep this up.

1. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

The best head coach in the NFL in 2025 has been Shane Steichen, as the Indianapolis Colts are 7-1 and own the best record in the league. The offense can hurt you on the ground or through the air, and the defense is solid and well-coached.

I am not sure Indy does a single thing poorly, and it’s crazy to think that all it took was Daniel Jones to stir the drink. This is very likely the vision that Steichen has had, and the Colts have been enjoying some Peyton Manning-era type of success in 2025.