NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

14. Los Angeles Chargers

It was a brutal start for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, but Justin Herbert overcame his brutal pick-six and put the team on his back.

Not only did Herbert throw a pick-six, but the Chargers’ special teams then allowed Chimere Dike, a really underrated rookie for the Titans, to take a punt back for six as well. It was about as non-ideal of a start as you could possibly draw up, but the Chargers found a way.

Herbert finished with three total touchdowns on the day, four if you count his touchdown to Titans linebacker Cody Barton, and the Chargers managed to stay a game behind the Broncos, get ahead of the Chiefs by 1.5, and ultimately get a necessary AFC win. The loss of Joe Alt at this point is extremely troubling. The Chargers’ offensive line has been hit hard this year and I’m not sure they can sustain without Alt. Justin Herbert was sacked six times against the Titans.

13. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are just a fun team to watch week after week. This has been Mac Jones’s team for the majority of this season, and with another efficient effort against the Giants in Week 9, you wonder if they’ll keep riding the hot hand. He had just five incomplete passes and a pair of touchdowns.

How much is Brock Purdy going to improve the offense right now?

Maybe the 49ers have felt more comfortable keeping Purdy on the sideline to recover with the way Jones has played, and I’m sure Purdy will play when he’s ready, but it’s interesting to ponder, anyway. The 49ers are now 6-3 and somewhat quietly have been able to keep pace with the rest of the NFC West in the win column up to this point. They just need the Rams and Seahawks to slip up.