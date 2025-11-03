NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Just when we were about to write the Steelers off for their ugly handful of weeks, they come out and get a really quality (and somewhat confusing) win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Everyone knows why it was a quality win, the Colts came into this past week with the best record in football. So get to the point – why was it a “confusing” win? Well, how often do you see teams force six turnovers in a game and only win by seven points? If the Colts didn’t get a late field goal, it would have been a 10-point win, but still…

The Steelers were only able to conjure up 225 yards of total offense despite the six turnovers by the Colts, and that lack of offensive efficiency bled into their third-down effectiveness. They only converted 4-of-12 on the day. You’re not going to scoff at a win, by any means, but the Steelers are another team that I just can’t fully buy into at this point.

11. Detroit Lions

I would say this was one of the more surprising losses we’ve seen from the Detroit Lions in the past couple of years that they’ve been true contenders in the NFC North. The Lions were coming off of a bye week and had to face JJ McCarthy and the Vikings at home.

And they kind of got bullied for some of this game.

The final score indicates a three-point game, but it was a 10-point game late into the 4th quarter and the Lions’ desperation attempt fell short, obviously. With the Packers also losing to the Panthers this weekend, this is a particularly unsettling loss for Detroit.

The Lions haven’t been “dominant” the entire season, but this was one we expected them to win, and they faltered. Penalties (10 for 76 yards) were rough in this game for Detroit, especially with five of them moving the chains for Minnesota.