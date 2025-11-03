NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Just when we’re starting to buy stock in the Kansas City Chiefs again, they go and pull a stunt like this.

The Chiefs went on the road to give the Buffalo Bills their annual glimmer of hope, it seems, and the loss was costly. Not only did the Chiefs lose a head-to-head matchup against the Bills, but they also lost ground to both the Chargers and the Broncos in the AFC West. There’s still plenty of time left in the season, but this Chiefs team has struggled more frequently this season than we’ve grown accustomed to.

After absolutely blowing through the Lions and Raiders, and the Ravens not long before that, I thought certainly the Chiefs were back back. Turns out, the Bills had Patrick Mahomes in a rough spot on Sunday as Mahomes completed just 15-of-34 passes with no TDs and an interception.

The Chiefs now head to their bye week and they’ll emerge from that with a tough test on the road against the division-leading Broncos on November 16.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers were on a bye in Week 9

One of the things we talked about before the 2025 season even started was that the Buccaneers have one of the biggest margins for error in the entire NFL. The state of the NFC South has proven that to be pretty much true. Even with the Panthers lurking close behind, the Bucs are clearly in the driver’s seat of the NFC South right now and there’s no sign they’re going to struggle all that much.

Reflecting back on the first half of the year for this team, the Cardiac Bucs came through in the clutch more than most. We saw this team close games out thanks to Baker Mayfield, who’s played at an MVP level at times this season. And he’ll have to work even more magic if the Bucs’ injury issues linger into the second half of the season.

Still, this is one of the top contending teams in the NFC right now and they should be dangerous in the playoffs if they can get there mostly healthy.