NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

8. Green Bay Packers

Just like a couple of other teams that were near the top of this list just a week ago, we can’t bury the Green Bay Packers for one loss at home against the Carolina Panthers.

But, seriously, guys?

Let’s not add too much insult to injury. The Packers and their fans have had enough this weekend with the loss to the Panthers, which was even worse when it was learned that superstar tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL in the matchup. Brutal on top of brutal.

Luckily for the Packers, there is a former second-round pick from the same draft class as Kraft waiting in the wings for his opportunity, and it will be a huge chance for Luke Musgrave to step up in the Green Bay offense.

There’s no doubt that this was a rough one for Green Bay. They were 1-for-5 in trips to the red zone and simply couldn’t cash in when they got chances. The Panthers defense got the better of them, even with the Packers playing at home.

7. New England Patriots

It came down to a missed PAT, but the Patriots held on for dear life and got their seventh win of the season, and maybe most impressively, their fourth road win of the season…

…out of four road games overall.

The Patriots have been outstanding on the road this season, and the 24-14 lead they built early in the second half against the Falcons held, despite the offense doing really nothing of note (or good) for most of the second half overall.

Drake Maye continues to impress, although what do we have to do to get him to get sacked less? Maye was sacked six times against the Falcons, he threw a second-half interception, and he lost one of his two fumbles. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with Drake Maye, obviously, but they’ve got to do something to better protect that asset. He has already been sacked as many times this year (34) as he was his entire rookie season.