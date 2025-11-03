NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

4. Seattle Seahawks

At this point, we’ve really got to start talking about the Seattle Seahawks as being in the conversation, right up there with the Rams, Eagles, and Packers as being the class of the NFC. This is one of the most complete and well-rounded teams in the NFL right now, and everyone got a front row seat to that as they took on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks have all the makings of something really special when it comes to the balance they have on offense and how tough they have been defensively under Mike Macdonald. There’s no reason to think this team will disappear down the stretch run with such a dynamic group of offensive weapons and Sam Darnold playing as well as we’ve seen so far this season.

This is a team that deserves a lot more love than they’ve gotten up to this point in the season. They are for real.

3. Denver Broncos

Winners of six straight games, it’s safe to say the Denver Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. The Patriots are the only other team with that long of a winning streak going at this point.

The Broncos have proven this season that they can do a lot of things you look for in championship-quality teams. They have finished one-score games (which was a big problem a year ago). They blew out the Cowboys last week. They play tough defensively, as we saw on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The one issue with this Broncos team right now is penalties. Well, that, and maybe some inefficiency on offense. Inconsistency. There are aspects of this team that can be frustrating but the results are good so far. The Broncos are good.