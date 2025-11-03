NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

2. Indianapolis Colts

For a week, we’re not going to knock the Colts too far off the pedestal. I think that’s only fair. The Colts, for the majority of this season, have been arguably the most complete team in the NFL. And they struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It happens.

The Colts lost by seven to the Steelers on the road, but they kind of got their teeth kicked in by the Steelers in this one. After getting out to a 7-0 lead, the Steelers scored 24 unanswered points and the Colts simply couldn’t overcome it.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of this game for the Colts was the fact that Daniel Jones had three interceptions and three fumbles, two of which were lost. If you were one of the ones out there waiting for the clock to strike midnight, it might have just happened.

1. Los Angeles Rams

I don’t want to knock any teeth out with this take, but are the Rams the best team in the NFC? The NFL? Is it time to start having that conversation?

When you look at this roster, and the fact that they just addressed arguably their biggest weakness with the Roger McCreary trade, there’s an argument to be made. At least if we’re applying the college-style rules to these rankings, I think you would have to say the Rams look like the best team in the NFL right now, though that’s obviously TBD on a week to week basis.

The Rams do have it all. They’ve got a head coach-quarterback combo that has been to the mountaintop before. They have playmakers. They have a great defense. The makings are there for this team to be Super Bowl champs yet again this season.