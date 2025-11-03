NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

30. Cleveland Browns

Browns were on a bye week in Week 9

The Cleveland Browns obviously had some extra time to think about the NFL trade deadline, where they are once again holding onto superstar Myles Garrett. Garrett committed himself to the Browns’ organization, so why would they do anything otherwise?

Still, we have to expect the Browns will be at least somewhat active ahead of the NFL trade deadline with so many young players on the roster ready to prove they should be part of this team’s core moving forward. And at this point, that’s all this season is really about for the Browns: Evaluation. Winning would be a fun bonus on top of everything.

The fun development to watch for this team in the second half of the season will be their quarterback situation. Are we going to see Shedeur Sanders at some point?

29. Miami Dolphins

The winds of change have already started blowing in South Beach. After getting beat up by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night football, the Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier decided to “mutually part ways”. Obviously, there have been disagreements between Grier and the ownership of the team about how to proceed going forward.

The reports right now seem to indicate that Grier felt there was still hope that the core of the roster could turn things around, but management must not have been on board for that idea. Either way, the Dolphins don’t seem poised for a roster dump at the trade deadline. We might see a couple of trades, but the expectation right now is that the team will hold onto players like Jaylen Waddle. They’re going to be one to watch leading up to the November 4 deadline.