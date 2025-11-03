NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

28. New York Jets

Jets were on a bye week in Week 9

Not only did the Jets start moving some pieces before the NFL trade deadline, but they added one in the process as well. That’s something GM Darren Mougey definitely learned as an apprentice under Broncos GM George Paton – never give away assets without getting the value you truly want in return.

So in exchange for cornerback Michael Carter II, he brought wide receiver John Metchie III on board to fortify a rough position for the Jets this season.

The Jets have been a relative disaster this season, but getting that first win for Aaron Glenn was huge, and now we turn our attention for what other parts might get moved at the deadline. The internal belief should be that this thing doesn’t need to be taken down to the studs. They need a QB to make everything go.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders showed some fight against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, but it still wasn’t good enough. The 2-point attempt by Geno Smith and the Raiders in overtime was so disappointing, especially given what they had to overcome just to get in that position in the first place.

The Raiders have a quick turnaround to go on the road and face the Denver Broncos now in Week 10, and they’re going to have to do it with a bad taste in their mouths. At this stage of the season, the gap between the Raiders and everyone else in the AFC West is substantial enough that they probably won’t be a factor, but with Brock Bowers in the lineup this team has the look of a spoiler.

We’ll see what the Raiders do at the trade deadline now, with all eyes on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.