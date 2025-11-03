NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

26. Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals play Monday night vs. Dallas Cowboys

The wait for the Cardinals to get their second half underway has been a little brutal for the fan base. Jacoby Brissett came this close to helping the Cardinals get back on track ahead of the bye, but this team enters their Monday night matchup against the Cowboys an extremely disappointing 2-5. And they don’t even get to come out of the bye week playing at home.

The Cardinals have to go on the road Monday night to face the Cowboys, where Dallas is averaging over 40 points per game this season playing at home. They’ve got to follow that up by going on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks, who have been one of the most complete teams in the NFL.

These next two weeks are going to determine whether the Cardinals are going to completely shift focus to the 2026 NFL Draft, or jump in the NFC Wild Card race.

25. New York Giants

When you have a young team like the New York Giants, you’re not surprised by outcomes like we saw against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Even with the 49ers making the dreaded trip out East to play in the 1;00 PM ET time window, the Giants couldn’t take advantage.

Once again, however, this Giants team is really just trying to put as much of a proof of concept out there as they possibly can for next season. How much are you really reading into this year without Malik Nabers and now Cam Skattebo as well?

Jaxson Dart led the team in rushing on Sunday and had a pair of touchdown passes. That defense just couldn’t hold in the 4th.