NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

24. Washington Commanders

In reality, we could probably even have the Commanders lower than this. For a team that played in the NFC Championship last year, the expectations were a lot higher this year.

For Washington to get dog-walked by the Seahawks in front of the entire country is brutal, but with Jayden Daniels in the lineup (and those sick uniforms), everyone expected more than what we saw. Which was more like the Washington Doormats than anything else.

The Commanders have fallen way behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, obviously, but there's time for them to get back into the mix as a Wild Card team. Everyone understands that injuries play a major role, but what we've seen from the Commanders this year is nothing remotely close to what we saw from them a season ago.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Well at this point, Joe Flacco is producing the types of results that we sort of got accustomed to from the Cincinnati Bengals last year. We are seeing him and that offense put up a bunch of yards and points, but the defense of the Bengals simply cannot do its part.

It’s embarrassing.

The Bengals got 470 yards and four touchdowns out of Flacco (who did have two interceptions, to be fair), but Cincinnati’s defense couldn’t seal the deal when Flacco put the team up 42-41 late in the game.

If you were to strictly look at the offensive box score, you would think the Bengals absolutely wiped the floor with the Bears. They allowed the Bears 576 yards of offense, including – this is not a misprint – 283 yards rushing.

Cincinnati’s defense is pathetic, which is too bad, because Flacco might actually make this team interesting.