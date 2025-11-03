NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

22. Atlanta Falcons

How many times are we going to see weird stuff happen this year on special teams? The Atlanta Falcons really lost this game against the New England Patriots in Week 9 on a missed PAT?

Okay, we get it – games come down to more than just one PAT. But seriously, there’s something going on with special teams around the league this year. It’s been wild, even for the “Witching Hour” on NFL Red Zone standards.

The Falcons really couldn’t afford this loss, even though it was against an AFC opponent. Finding a way to win this game would have gotten them back to .500 on the season, but it wasn’t meant to be. We mentioned that more things contribute to a close loss than just a missed PAT, how about 1-of-10 on third downs? That’ll do it. Yeah, that’ll do it.

21. Houston Texans

You can’t fault the Houston Texans too much for what went down in a predictable defensive battle against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, especially with CJ Stroud going down early in this game with a concussion. Davis Mills made some throws against the Broncos, but that Denver defense showed its teeth in the second half, especially, and Mills couldn’t do anything against it.

The Texans’ defense did a great job for the most part against Bo Nix and the Denver offense, picking off a pass and getting a good rush, but the offense couldn’t cash in when they actually got to the red zone. The Texans were 0-3 in red zone chances on the day, including some chances from just one yard out.

Settling for field goals buried them against the Broncos, and even a free three points before the first half ended along with a blocked field goal wasn’t enough. This Houston team is 3-5 and in a really tough spot right now.