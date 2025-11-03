NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

20. Minnesota Vikings

We’ve got to eat some serious crow on the Vikings this week. I’ve got to eat some serious crow on the Vikings this week. I thought the Vikings were going to lose for sure with JJ McCarthy having his first game back in the lineup against the Detroit Lions…

…on the road…

But to the credit of not only McCarthy, but obviously Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings pulled off maybe the biggest shocker of the weekend. McCarthy threw a pair of touchdowns and an interception as the Vikings held on for a 27-24 win against their division rivals, a win that could not have been more important based on everything else we saw transpire in Week 9.

Now, the Packers have two losses (and a tie), the Lions and Bears each have three losses already, and the Vikings have just four. It’s not unrealistic that this team could go on a little run after what went down in Week 9.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys play Monday night vs. Arizona Cardinals

It’s not exactly the marquee matchup Week 9 of the NFL season revolves around, but the Cowboys’ matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football looms large. It could determine a lot of things about the direction of the Cowboys, whether they do a little selling before the deadline or whether they do some buying.

Maybe some big-game hunting, even…

The Cowboys have been a completely different, borderline unrecognizable team at home compared to on the road. Playing at home, Dallas is averaging over 40 points a game. When they go on the road, they’re averaging 23. We’ve seen these struggles even more pronounced against some of the better teams in the league, as you’d expect.

Dallas needs a game-changer for the defense, and while Micah Parsons ain’t coming back, maybe they can get someone to at least keep the ship afloat this season. It would be a shame to completely waste this offense.