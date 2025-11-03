NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 9

16. Carolina Panthers

How interesting are the Carolina Panthers?

What we saw last week with Andy Dalton playing quarterback for this team is not representative of just how solid they have been when 2023 #1 overall pick Bryce Young is out there on the field. And while Young may not have lit up the stat sheet against the Packers, nobody walks into Lambeau Field and just gets a win these days.

While there is some intangible effect of having Young out there for this offense, let’s talk about the truly tangible: Rico Dowdle.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back has been sensational for the Panthers this season, and had another incredible game against the Packers. He had 130 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns on the ground, as well as a couple of catches. When you go on the road and win the turnover battle as well as win in the rushing department, good things happen.

15. Chicago Bears

How about the Chicago Bears? The Bears are another team that’s a little difficult to figure out this season, but actually in a fun way, unlike some other confusing teams.

Coming off of a bye week, the Bears played the Cincinnati Bengals in what wound up being one of the most entertaining games of the entire slate. Caleb Williams had three touchdown passes, DJ Moore threw a touchdown, and rookie Colston Loveland made the play of the game with his catch and run to win it. And where in the world did 176 yards from Kyle Monangai come from?

The Bears had an absolutely silly 30 first downs against the hapless Bengals defense, and 576 total yards of offense with 283 on the ground. Even with no defense really being played in this game, the Bears’ defense still came up clutch with three turnovers. This team is exciting when they’re exciting. Does that even make sense?